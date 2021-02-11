Sharmila gears up for another meeting

Hyderabad: Politician YS Sharmila is gearing up for another round of meeting with the supporters of her father and former Chief Minister of the state YSR from Khammam district. Sharmila would hold the nee on 21st of this month. The close confidant of Sharmila Konda Raghava Reddy said that Sharmila would also hold a special meeting with the tribals of the district.

Sharmila would discuss about the strategies to be adopted for the formation of her political party. Sharmila has already met with the leaders of Nalgonda district two days back

Source: NSS