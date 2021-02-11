Sharmila gears up for another meeting

By Mohd Aslam Hussain|   Updated: 11th February 2021 11:36 pm IST

 Hyderabad: Politician YS Sharmila is gearing up for another round of meeting with the supporters of her father and former Chief Minister of the state YSR from Khammam district. Sharmila would hold the nee on 21st of this month. The close confidant of Sharmila Konda Raghava Reddy said that Sharmila would also hold a special meeting with the tribals of the district.

Sharmila would discuss about the strategies to be  adopted for the formation of her political party. Sharmila has already met with the leaders of Nalgonda district two days back

Source: NSS

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By Mohd Aslam Hussain|   Updated: 11th February 2021 11:36 pm IST
Back to top button