Sharmila interacts with Telangana students on political plans

Hyderabad, Feb 24 : Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s sister Y.S. Sharmila on Wednesday interacted with students and youth here as part of consultations before announcing her political plans in Telangana.

Sharmila, who has been meeting loyalists of her late father and former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy in Telangana, held a meeting with university students and unemployed youth at her Lotus Pond residence.

She took their feedback about her plans to enter Telangana politics and enquired about their problems, especially the ones relating to fee reimbursement and jobs.

Some of the students, who interacted with Sharmila, later told the media that they want ‘Rajanna Rajyam’ in Telangana so that the fee reimbursement scheme is implemented properly and they get the jobs.

‘Rajanna Rajyam’ is a reference to the rule of Rajasekhara Reddy in undivided Andhra Pradesh between 2004 and 2009 when he implemented a plethora of welfare schemes for various sections of the society.

The youth alleged that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) used the students for its interests but ignored their problems after coming to power. They recalled that the students and youth were benefited from the schemes launched by YSR during his rule.

The students said Sharmila assured them that she will work to ensure that the schemes launched by YSR to ensure education to every poor student and to provide jobs to unemployed youth are implemented in Telangana.

She told the students that as their sister, she will strive to work for their welfare. She recalled that YSR ensured that no student is forced to discontinue education for lack of money to pay the fee.

Sharmila said the fee reimbursement scheme of YSR ensured quality education to lakhs of students and many secured good jobs. She said YSR has a special place in the heart of Telugu people.

She said it was due to efforts of YSR that every district got a university. She underlined the need to bring back ‘Rajanna Rajyam’ to fulfill the aspirations of youth.

YSR’s daughter began the process of consultation on February 9 by holding a meeting with YSR loyalists from Nalgonda district.

Last week, she met YSR loyalists from Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts to seek opinion on her intention to form a new political party in Telangana.

“There is no Rajanna Rajyam in Telangana. I want to bring it,” she had told YSR loyalists.

She plans to hold similar meetings with YSR loyalists from other districts to know ground realities and understand the situation before announcing her next course of action.

As the YSR Congress Party has distanced itself from Sharmila’s move, it is being speculated that she is likely float a new party in Telangana.

