Sharmila Reddy invites Etela Rajender to join her party

By News Desk|   Edited by Sameer  |   Published: 10th June 2021 10:35 am IST
Hyderabad: Y.S.Sharmila, the sister of the Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y.S.Jagan Mohan Reddy has invited former state health minister Etela Rajender to join her political party. She said the ex-minister is joining the BJP because of the fear of the cases registered against him.

She further added that till now no discussions have taken place with Etela Rajender, however, if he wants to join her party, he will be welcomed.

Sharmila Reddy in a meeting at her lotus pond residence in the city with the 33 district party representatives discussed the party strategy ahead of the formal launch of her party on July 8 on the occasion of her father’s birthday.

She said after the launch of her party she will go on a state-wide padayatra to connect the people with the party and highlight the TRS government failures for the past seven years.

