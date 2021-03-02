Sharmila to address rally in Khammam on April 9

Hyderabad: Former Chief Minister Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy’s daughter Sharmila Reddy is likely to announce the name of her new political party in a rally in Khammam on April 9. In the rally, over one lakh people are expected to attend.

According to sources, “YSRTP”, “YSRPT”, “Rajanna Rajyam” and other names for the party are under consideration. She will start party work on May 14 from Lotus Pond residence.

It is to be noted that on May 14, Dr. YSR Reddy took oath as Chief Minister and the party work is expected to begin on the day. On the other hand, Sharmila has started to answer her critics on the political front.

On March 2, in Mahbubnagar, she is expected to meet workers. After Mahbubnagar, Sharmila plans to meet Adilabad and Nizamabad party workers.