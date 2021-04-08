Sharmila to launch party on April 9 in Khammam

Hyderabad: In her bid to start a new political inning in Telangana state, Y.S. Sharmila, the sister of the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy is expected to announce the party name, flag, and agenda on April 9 in the Khammam district.

The police department has given permission to hold the function only after it received assurances that the Covid-19 guidelines will be followed during the meeting.

Sharmila’s mother Y.S.Vijayamma is also scheduled to attend the function in which she will be accompanied in a fleet of 1000 cars.

While speaking to the media, she stated that the whole agenda will be of YSR’s welfare and development and would like to include a lot of youngsters and women in the party along with the people of backward castes. She expressed her desire to stay in Telangana as her brother Y.S. Jagan is doing a fine job in Andhra Pradesh.

She said that YSR was always like a father figure for all Telugu people and the Rajanna Rajyam was implemented in the state for the welfare and development of the people.

It may be mentioned that the assembly elections in the state will take place in 2023.