Hyderabad: Sharmila to meet governor today

Hyderabad: YSRTP founder-president YS Sharmila would meet Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan today at the Raj Bhavan. The meeting is scheduled to be held at 12 noon. She will submit a representation to the Governor highlighting the failures of the nine-year rule of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. Sharmila will leave for her padayatra directly after meeting the Governor at Raj Bhavan. The padayatra will be resumed at 3 pm at Sankaramma thanda of Chennaraopeta mandal of Narsampeta Assembly constituency.

It may be noted here that the Warangal police have granted conditional permission to Sharmila to hold her padayatra. Although the YSRTP sought permission from the police to hold the padayatra from January 28, the police granted it to hold the padayatra from February 2 to February 18, 2023.

The police imposed 15 conditions on Sharmila to hold her Yatra. They asked her to begin her padayatra from 10 am every day and end at 7 pm every day. The padayatra of Sharmila will be held in all the remaining Assembly constituencies of the undivided Warangal district. The padayatra will conclude in Palair Assembly constituency of Khammam district with the conduct of a public meeting.