Sharmila’s poser to KCR on chilli ryots’ suicides

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sameer  |   Published: 2nd March 2022 9:50 am IST
Sharmila Reddy

Hyderabad: YSRTP founder YS Sharmila on Tuesday ridiculed TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. She said, “what he would do to the farmers in the country while he miserably failed to help the distressed farmers in Telangana State”.

Taking to Twitter, Sharmila lamented that chilli farmers, whose crops were destroyed by pests and unseasonal rains, had committed suicides as the State government failed to come to their aid. She said some 17 chilli farmers in Mahabubad district resorted to suicides in just three months. “When you could not extend timely assistance to the aggrieved farmers in your own State, what answer you have to convince the farmers in the country?”, she asked.

Source: NSS

MS Education Academy
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button