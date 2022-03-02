Sharmila’s poser to KCR on chilli ryots’ suicides

Hyderabad: YSRTP founder YS Sharmila on Tuesday ridiculed TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. She said, “what he would do to the farmers in the country while he miserably failed to help the distressed farmers in Telangana State”.

Taking to Twitter, Sharmila lamented that chilli farmers, whose crops were destroyed by pests and unseasonal rains, had committed suicides as the State government failed to come to their aid. She said some 17 chilli farmers in Mahabubad district resorted to suicides in just three months. “When you could not extend timely assistance to the aggrieved farmers in your own State, what answer you have to convince the farmers in the country?”, she asked.