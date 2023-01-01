Sharmila’s YSRTP gets ‘#2023TelanganaKCRfree’ to trend on Twitter



Hyderabad: Continuing its attack on Bharata Rashtra Samithi (BRS) supremo and chief minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR), YSR Telangana Party’s (YSRTP) social media warriors managed to get the hashtag #2023TelanganaKCRfree to trend at the top of Twitter for a short while on Sunday.

While wishing the people of Telangana a happy new year, the YSRTP said that it will “heavily expose the inefficiency and failures” of KCR’s rule that led to the state allegedly performing dismally on several parameters and fronts.

The YSRTP, in a statement to the media, said that #2023TelanganaKCRFree hashtag was trending on Twitter as it “presented a cross section of facts” about Telangana’s alleged falling standards, dipping performances and “terrible failures in areas such as literacy, sanitation for girl students, growing crime rate against women, increasing debt, top ranking in farmer suicides” etc.

“Most of these outcomes are based on national surveys and studies. Shockingly, many of them signify a year-after-year consistent fall,” said the YSRTP. The opposition party, which is led by YS Sharmila (sister of YSRCP head and Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy) added that “highhandedness of the government, and KCR’s obsession with politicking, all combined, formed the background for Telangana’s failures.

The YSRTP said that Telangana is at the 4th position in literacy and is among the five worst performing states in schools’ infrastructure and performances. “Telangana is presenting a sorry picture in in farmer and youth suicides, tenant farmers’ debt and joblessness. The state has a massive debt component and growing fiscal deficit, putting the huge burden on every citizen,” it added.

YS Sharmila has also undertaken a Padayatra across Telangana as part of her 2023 state election campaign. She walked across Telangana for over 3500 km to connect with masses and to learn about their problems, stated the YSRTP.