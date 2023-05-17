Wedding bells in Tollywood! THIS actor is getting married

Sharwanand and Rakshita got engaged in January this year

Published: 17th May 2023
Mumbai: Love is in the air in Tollywood as wedding bells ring for another couple in the glamorous world of Telugu cinema. The industry is abuzz with joy and excitement as a popular actor Sharwanand and his fiance Rakshita Reddy are set to tie the knot, embarking on a new chapter of their lives.

According to Hyderabad Times, the couple is set to exchange the wedding vows on June 3 in at Leela Palace in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Pre-wedding festivities will be done on June 2. Sharwanand and Rakshita got engaged in January this year.

Recently, speculations were rife that Sharwanand and Rakshita’s relationship has been hit by troubled waters and they have even called off their wedding. However, source close to the couple slammed all the rumours calling them ‘baseless’ and cleared the air saying the families will announce wedding date soon.

Fans and well-wishers eagerly await the grand celebration, showering the couple with love and blessings as they embark on this beautiful journey together!

