Shashi Tharoor welcomes Kamal Haasan’s idea of paying wages to homemakers

By ANI|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 5th January 2021 3:25 pm IST
New Delhi: Senior Congress leader and Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday appreciated actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan’s proposal of payments to women homemakers for domestic work.

“I welcome Kamal Haasan’s idea of recognising housework as a salaried profession with the state government paying a monthly wage to homemakers. This will recognise and monetise the services of women homemakers in society, enhance their power and autonomy and create near-universal basic income,” tweeted Tharoor.

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan had promised to pay women homemakers a monthly wage for their domestic work in his seven-point agenda for the forthcoming 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls.

