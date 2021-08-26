Shashi Tharoor’s Onam picture sparks meme fest

In today’s time social networking is all about memes, and you just never know what new photograph is going to be the next viral sensation.

While some just hate themselves being turned into a joke, many just love it. Case in point, Congress MP, Shashi Tharoor’s Onam celebrations picture has been going around through some advanced editing for people’s amusement.

In the image, Tharoor is decked in traditional attire and is seen smashing a coconut and it didn’t take long for people to use that image to spark a meme fest. In fact, the MP himself shared a collection of some of the hilarious posts that he liked.

There are many of these memes going around using the pic of me ritually smashing a coconut. I don’t know who dreams them up by they are often very funny. This one is one of my favourites: pic.twitter.com/yGk0LWz1TR — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 25, 2021

There is no end to people’s imagination and editing skills after all!

And this !

🙆🏻‍♂️😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ZcEG98NHAC — The Dilli Apolitical Guy (@the_delhi_guy) August 25, 2021

Wrong sport…SHOTPUT would have been more relevant. Not good with Photoshop and so can only write🤣 — Ayan Goswami-অয়ন গোস্বামী (@Ayansays) August 25, 2021