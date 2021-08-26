Shashi Tharoor’s Onam picture sparks meme fest

In the image, Shashi Tharoor is decked in traditional attire and is seen smashing a coconut.

By Falguni Lalwani|   Updated: 26th August 2021 7:12 pm IST
Shashi Tharoor's Onam picture sparks meme fest
Shashi Tharoor smashing the ritual coconut at Elevanchery Bhagavathy Kshetram on Onam day.

In today’s time social networking is all about memes, and you just never know what new photograph is going to be the next viral sensation.

While some just hate themselves being turned into a joke, many just love it. Case in point, Congress MP, Shashi Tharoor’s Onam celebrations picture has been going around through some advanced editing for people’s amusement.

In the image, Tharoor is decked in traditional attire and is seen smashing a coconut and it didn’t take long for people to use that image to spark a meme fest. In fact, the MP himself shared a collection of some of the hilarious posts that he liked.

MS Education Academy

There is no end to people’s imagination and editing skills after all!

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Offbeat updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button