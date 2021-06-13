Shatrughan Sinha shares funny throwback video of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’

New Delhi : Upping his meme game, Veteran star Shatrughan Sinha shared a hilarious throwback video clip from one of the episodes of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ on Sunday.

Being one of the most active Bollywood celebrities on Twitter, Sinha often shares witty posts for his fans on his micro-blogging handle with the hashtag ‘Humar Special’.

In his latest ‘#SundayHumarSpecial’, the 75-year-old star shared a throwback video from one of the episodes of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ that is hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

The video clip takes fans back to the time when the cast of the multi-starrer film ‘Happy New Year’ came to KBC for promoting the film. In the video, Shah Rukh Khan is heard sharing an interesting anecdote while the team was shooting for the film.

He recalled, “Farah once complained me of Abhishek and Vivaan distracting and teasing her by taking her funny pictures to post on Twitter. She told me she was very angry and hence asked me to scold them. I refused saying that they are small kids, don’t ask me to do this, they will start crying.”

“But, when after she insisted me to do so, I went to them… but while I was about to say something, I remembered, Abhishek’s father is Mr Amitabh Bachchan and Vivaan’s father is Mr Naseeruddin Shah; if their fathers couldn’t teach them, how could I?” Khan added, making everybody laugh out loud on the set.

Alongside the video, Sinha wrote, “These are some hilarious & amazing clips & posts for pure entertainment & laughter. #SundayHumourSpecial”