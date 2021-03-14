Shaw is 1st to cross 800 runs in one Hazare Trophy season

New Delhi, March 14 : Prithvi Shaw on Sunday became the first player to score more than 800 runs in a single Vijay Hazare Trophy season. Shaw scored 73 for Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy final against Uttar Pradesh to take his tally to 827 runs in eight matches at an average of 165.40.

Shaw, 21, smashed his 73 in just 39 balls, hitting 10 fours and four sixes. He has scored four hundreds this season, including an unbeaten 227 against Puducherry in the group stage which made him only the eighth Indian to score a double century in senior 50-over cricket.

The Mumbai opener, who is standing in for Shreyas Iyer as captain of the team for the final, had earlier surpassed Mayank Agarwal’s record for most runs in one season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy in the semi-final match against Karnataka.

Shaw was recently dropped from the Indian team after scoring a duck and four runs during the first Test against Australia in December. His performance in the Adelaide Test followed up on a poor run of form in the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) with Delhi Capitals.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.