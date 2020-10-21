Shawn Mendes says all his songs are about Camila Cabello

Los Angeles, Oct 21 : Singer Shawn Mendes says every song he has written is about fellow singer and girlfriend Camila Cabello.

Mendes speaks about his relationship with Cabello in the new trailer of his documentary, “In Wonder”, reports etonline.com.

“My song comes on the radio or something and I’m like, ‘Everything’s about you. They’re all, they have always been about you’,” Mendes said.

“She goes, ‘what do you mean?’ Like, ‘They’re all about you. Like every song I’ve ever wrote’.”

Mendes and Cabello, who collaborated on the 2015 track “I know what you did last summer” and the 2018 song “Senorita”, started dating in July 2019.

The documentary will take fans behind the scenes of Mendes’ recent world tour.

The 104-show tour was “pretty intense” for Mendes, who opens up about his rise to fame and struggle to keep pretending he is “Superman”.

“This isn’t the story about a famous musician. This is the story about a guy growing up,” he shared.

“In Wonder”, which has “unprecedented access to Mendes’ private life and years of footage from his life and career, will premiere on Netflix on November 23.

This will be followed by Mendes’ fourth album, “Wonder”, which releases on December 4.

