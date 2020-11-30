Shazam offering up to five months’ free Apple Music subscription

San Francisco, Nov 30 : Apple is offering up to a five months’ free trial of Apple Music to new users with the offer available through the company’s Shazam music identification app.

The holiday offer was announced in an update to Shazam’s App Store listing, which notes new users can receive five months of Apple Music for free by downloading Shazam and identifying a song and the offer runs through January 17, 2021, reports AppleInsider.

The standard Apple Music free trial period is limited to three months, after which customers are charged a recurring fee of Rs 99 a month.

Earlier this month, Apple disseminated iOS 14.2 which included a feature allowing Shazam to be added to the iPhone Control panel. This allows users to discover the name of a song and the artist with only one tap.

Shazam was acquired by Apple for $400 million in 2018, surpassed 200 million monthly active users worldwide recently.

It can be downloaded from the App Store for free and can be accessed through the Control Center on iPhone and iPad, through Siri commands, or on the Mac.

Shazam is also available on Android devices and select features that can be accessed on the web.

Source: IANS

