She M Power Conclave 2020 at HICC

Hyderabad: She M Power, a Women’s Conclave and Awards 2020 will be held here at HICC tomorrow. The theme of the Conclave is focusing on Respect-Reach-Rise, said Krishna Vedula, SCSC general secretary.

Some 1,200 people, including police officials from Telangana and other states will be participating. Sai Pallavi, film actress will deliver address. Dr Tessy Thomas, Director General of Aeronautical Systems, DRDO, Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary; Swati Lakra, IG; In-Charge Women Safety Wing; Shailee Basnet, Mountaineer; SS Rajamouli, the Bahubali fame Director; Seema Rao, Women Commando Trainer; Deepa Karan; Dr. R. S. Praveen Kumar, Secretary, TSWREIS; Dr. Ranajana Kumari, MD, Centre for Social Research; Suinita Krishnan, Social Activist; Prashanth Nadella, Vice President & Centre Head, Cognizant Hyderabad; Meghana Gundlapalli, Rhythmic Gymnast; Sailjaa Kiran, MD, Margadarsi Chit Funds among many will speak at the Conclave

Pratyusha Sharma, Leader-Women’s Forum & Jt Secretary, SCSC; Mr. Krishna Yedula, General Secretary, SCSC; Ms. Anasuya, DCP Woman & Child Safety & SHE Teams & Convener Women’s Forum; Mr. V. C. Sajjanar, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad & Chairman SCSC; Bharani Aroll, Vice Chairman, SCSC, Smt. Anasuya, DCP, Women & Child Welfare;and others will also grace. “She M Power Awards” will be presented for the first time. As part of the annual recognition for champions in the cause of Women Safety & empowerment, SCSC will present awards.