She said yes! Brooklyn Beckham gets engaged to Nicola Peltz

New Delhi: It’s official! British model-photographer Brooklyn Beckham and American actor Nicola Peltz are engaged. Clearing all the rumours, the duo announced the news on Saturday.

Beckham and Peltz took to their respective social media handles to share the good news with their followers. Earlier in the day, many reports were doing the rounds on the Internet signaling to their engagement news. However, it is only now the two have officially confirmed it.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCgN-Vel63f

Posting an adorable picture, that had her ring sparkling, Beckham wrote, “Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day. I love you baby xx.”

Peltz too posted the same picture, in which she is seen affectionally looking at her to-be-husband and captioned it, “You’ve made me the luckiest girl in the world. I cannot wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. Your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby and thank you, harper, for this pic.”

Brooklyn Beckham, the 21-year-old photographer, is the son of former footballer David Beckham, and English fashion designer, singer Victoria Beckham.

While actor Nicola Peltz is widely known for her role Katara in the 2010 released movie ‘The Last Airbender’. She was also seen playing a significant role in the ‘Transformers’ sequel.

Source: ANI