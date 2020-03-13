SHE team in Rachadonda steps in to stop child marriages

A+ A-

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda commissionerate SHE Team’s prompt action saved a minor from getting married at Choutuppla in Yadadri Bhongir district on Tuesday.

According to the Commissioner of Police — Rachakonda, Mahesh Bhagwat, an unknown person called the SHE Team helpline to inform them that child marriage was taking place.

Acting on the call, the Bhongir police rushed to the spot in Choutuppal. The officers inquired about the marriage and found that the bridegroom is a 21-year-old from Devalamma Nagram village in Choutuppal Manda.

The bride is a 13-year-old student in the eighth standard from the same Mandal. As per the information given by the police, the parents of both the bride and groom were illiterate. Hence, they had arranged the marriage on 10 March.

Then the police counseled both the man’s and girl’s families.

Till now the SHE Team of the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate has successfully stopped 73 of such nuptials and rescued over 73 minor girls from child marriage.

Further, the commissioner said, “Performing marriage below the stipulated age is a crime. Parents, elders, and supporters including priests, wedding card printers of the marriage will be held under the law of Child Marriage Prohibition Act-2006. Under the law, the accused will be behind the bars for two years.”

Further, he requested the public to dial 100 or 9490617111 on WhatsApp without any inhibitions and report any incident that requires police action freely.

SIASAT NEWS