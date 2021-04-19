She teams will provide more security to women: HM Mahmood Ali

Hyderabad: State Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali today distributed 33 Scooty vehicles to the members is she teams of police department under safe city project. The event was held at Gosha Mahal stadium. The vehicles have been allotted to Cyberabad and Rachakonda Police Commissionerates.

Speaking on the occasion Mahmood Ali said that she teams of the state would provide more security to the women of the state. He said that the eve teasing had come down in the state after the formation of the she teams. He said that they had filled up 27,000 posts of the police in two phases after the formation of the state. He said that they had formed the she teams in the year 2014 and added that they had delivered justice to 10000 victims so far with the help of the she teams.

Ali said that the usage of CC Cameras had brought some crimes to a great extent and added that 99 percent of the chain snatching cases had also come down in the State.

Hyderabad CP Anjani Kumar said that they had distributed 60 vehicles in three police commissionerate limits so far. He said that they would take steps to do justice to the women of the city. He said that they had installed 6.5 lakh CC cameras in the three police commissionerate limits of the state.