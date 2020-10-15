Shefali Shah’s second directorial venture goes on floors

Mumbai, Oct 15 : Even before the release of Someday, her debut short film as a director, Shefali Shah has started shooting her second short film.

Her new film is titled “Happy Birthday Mummy Ji”.

On Thursday, Shefali posted a photo holding the clapboard of “Happy Birthday Mummy Ji”, and wrote on Instagram: “In the habit of having babies in twos!!! 2 real, 2 rolly polly and 2 reel.”

The actress donned the director’s hat for the first time in September this year with “Someday”, a film she had also written and acted in.

While “Someday” is about a frontline warrior battling a personal tragedy and isolation, “Happy Birthday Mummy Ji” showcases a completely opposite take on isolation and is a fun, light-hearted film.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.