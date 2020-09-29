Shehbaz arrested because he stood by Nawaz Sharif: Maryam

Islamabad, Sep 29 : PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has condemned the arrest of Shehbaz Sharif, her uncle and Leader of the Opposition in Pakistan’s National Assembly, saying he was being “punished” for standing by his brother former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s side.

She made the remarks while addressing a press conference on Monday evening following Shehbaz Sharif’s arrest by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) after the Lahore High Court rejected his bail plea in a money laundering case, Dawn news reported.

He was taken into custody from the court’s premises, where a large number of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) workers and supporters had gathered.

“I don’t have a grain of doubt that Shehbaz Sharif was not arrested for corruption or accountability. A reference against him was ongoing and he was arrested in the middle,” Maryam told reporters at the conference.

“He not only did not leave his brother’s side, but he showed loyalty and commitment to his brother and his cause and did not waiver for a second. His wife and children were made absconders, (his son) Hamza is in jail and has corona.

“Despite this, he stands with his brother unwaveringly,” she added.

After the arrest, Nawaz Sharif took to Twitter to condemn the development, saying “this puppet government has endorsed the resolution adopted by the opposition’s (multi-party conference)”, Dawn news reported.

“Shehbaz Sharif had already said all of the (MPC’s) decisions would be implemented whether he is in prison or outside. No one should be mistaken that such disgraceful tactics will make us bow down,” the former premier added.

Source: IANS

