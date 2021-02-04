Shehbaz Sharif returns to jail after hospital visit

By IANS|   Published: 4th February 2021 3:35 pm IST
Lahore, Feb 4 : Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan’s Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly, on Thursday returned to the Kot Lakpat jail in Lahore after visiting a hospital as his health deteriorated earlier in the day.

Strict security arrangements were made and a heavy contingent of police has been deployed in and around the hospital, reports The Express Tribune.

It was reported that Sharif would undergo positron emission tomography (PET) scan and other medical tests.

After receiving the reports of medical tests, he was discharged and sent back to jail.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had arrested Sharif last year in money laundering and assets beyond means case.

He has been on judicial remand.

On February 3, an accountability court in Lahore adjourned the hearing of money laundering and assets beyond means scam against the Leader of Opposition and his family till February 10.

