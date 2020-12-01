Shehla turned my wife, other daughter against me due to lust for money: Father

New Delhi, Dec 1 : Abdul Rashid Shora, the father of student activist Shehla Rashid, alleged on Tuesday that his daughetr has ultimately succeeded in cornering him by turning his wife and other daughter against him due to their lust for money.

Shora, who has accused his daughter Shehla, a former JNU student leader, of indulging in anti-national activities, issued a statement on Tuesday to clarify his stand on his daughter’s comments against him on Twitter.

“Since June 2017, when Shehla admitted to me of taking money from terror fund operators Zahoor Watalli and Rashid Engineer, a turbulent conflict had been going on in my home wherein Shehla ultimately succeeded in cornering me by turning my wife and other daughter against me due to their lust for money and with the support of anti-social elements like Saqib and others,” Shora said.

“The extreme was reached when through a petition filed in 3rd Add Munsif Srinagar, Shehla and her accomplices secured an order to oust me from my own house on 17th Nov, which was issued Ex-Parte without even hearing me, thus making mockery of justice,” Shora alleged in the statement.

“The order was modified by the appellante court and my rights were restored on 27th November. The local police seemed nearly helpless in implementing the court order in my favour and I was directly threatened for life by Shehla’s accomplices when I tried to enter my house as per the spirit of the court order,” he alleged.

“Fearing serious threat to my life, I had to run away from Srinagar. I was not even allowed to take my clothes along and on reaching Jammu, I approached the DGP, who was kind enough to listen to me and issued orders to the concerned officers for necessary legal action,” Shora said while narrating the events.

“I know that at 68, I cannot be as vocal and energetic to contest my 32-year-old JNU mislead, manipulative, media management expert daughter Shehla and her young accomplices, but I have a strong conviction that the truth will always prevails,” Shora said.

He alleged that misleading statements and efforts by Shehla and her associates are deviating the attention of the press, media and all concerned from the core issue of having been associated with notorious people to fulfill their anti-national agenda in Kashmir by falsely highlighting family dispute, which only arose due to her continuous misconduct at his home under the disguise of political activity for Kashmir during the last three years, i.e., after her association with terror funding accused started in Kashmir.

Source: IANS

