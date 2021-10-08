Shehnaaz Gill finally resumes work, see pics & video

Mumbai: A month after Sidharth Shukla’s death, his rumoured girlfriend and actor Shehnaaz Gill has finally bounced back to work. The actress, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming Punjabi film Honsla Rakh, stepped out of her home to shoot for the promotional song of the same movie.

It’s is being reported that she has travelled to an international location and has already resumed the shoot. Her fans are giving her much-needed support and have been encouraging her in these tough times. Hashtags such as ‘HonslaRakhShehnaaz’ and ‘ShehnaazGill’ have been trending on Twitter.

On fan tweeted, “People who laugh the most, cry the hardest. The people who smile the brightest, feel the deepest pain. The people who are quiet have biggest heart. No matter how hard is #ShehnaazGill will shine brightest. Patience, tolerance & hard work is her mantra. HONSLA RAKH SHEHNAAZ.”

“Take a bow, lovely 1 .Because you’re tired& still you’re doing it. You’re feeling empty & still you’re giving it ur best. You’re unsure of alot & still you’re being it. You got hit hard &still you’re healing it. Ur Eyes dried & still you’re dreaming it. HONSLA RAKH SHEHNAAZ,” wrote another.

Shehnaaz team should issue an official statement about her health.. People are worried about her and media and youtubers are playing the most important part to mislead us.. So please issue some statement about her health @KaushalJoshi15 @ShehbazBadesha

Take a bow, lovely 1 .Because you're tired& still you're doing it. You're feeling empty & still you're giving it ur best. You're unsure of alot & still you're being it. You got hit hard &still you're healing it. Ur Eyes dried & still you're dreaming it.

HONSLA RAKH SHEHNAAZ



She's proof that you can walk through hell and still be an angel.

Shayaad hume tujhe dekh k Honsla milein! 🥺 The way you have handled such tough situations in life till now and have come on top of it, with that sweet smile intact, is so damn commendable. I adore you bub. Sending you the tightest hug 🫂❤️ — Esha (@EshaDhavalikar) October 7, 2021

In an interview with leading daily, her co-star Diljit Dosanjh said, “I was constantly in touch with Shehnaaz’s team and they regularly updated us about her. She is a thorough professional and I am glad that she has agreed to shoot the promotional song with us. We will be shooting either in the UK or India depending on her visa.”

For the unversed, Sidharth Shukla passed away on 2nd September due to cardiac arrest. He was 40. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill met inside the Bigg Boss 13 house and their bond grew stronger ever since. They have also featured together in couple of music video post their stint in Salman Khan’s show.