Shehnaaz Gill set to bounce back to normal life?

Mumbai: Actor Sidharth Shukla died of a heart attack on September 2. Following his untimely, gut-wrenching demise his mother Rita Shukla and his rumored girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill have been the prey of enormous amounts of sorrow and trauma.

Shehnaaz was reported to being in a state of utter disbelief and leading to her skipping meals post the completion of the last rites of the late actor. Luckily, Shehnaaz has Siddharth’s mother by her side and the both seem to be trying their best to cope with the unbearable loss.

A source was found saying to Bollywood Life, “The actress is in a very bad state. There is no coping to this loss and Shehnaaz will be in mourning for some time. Sadly, she isn’t sleeping well, not eating enough, and is barely speaking to anyone. She cannot be left alone in this condition and Sidharth’s mother has been strong for her, and not leaving her side at all during this testing phase.”

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla (Instagram)

Reports also have it that the late actor’s mother has been urging Shehnaaz to get back to work and not keep herself away from social contact. She has been the pillar of strength for Shehnaaz and following the unfortunate turn of events , one can only hope for nothing but better things coming her way.

Shehnaaz Gill’s fans and admirers also completely understand her state of mind and have been showing their support. They even started the trend ‘We Love You Shehnaaz’ to support the actress and were trying their level best to know if Shehnaaz was fine.

Shehnaaz Gill is ‘coping well’

In an interview with SpotboyE, actor Abhinav Shukla, who was seen in ‘Bigg Boss 14’, revealed that his wife Rubina Dilaik and he met Shehnaaz’s mother and mentioned that Shehnaaz was coping well after Sidharth Shukla’s tragic death.