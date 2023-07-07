Shehnaaz Gill to appear on Bigg Boss OTT 2

Mumbai: Former Bigg Boss contestant and actress Shehnaaz Gill is all set to grace Bigg Boss OTT 2’s upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar. This piece of news has left fans excited. Her presence is expected to infuse an additional element of entertainment into the show, capturing the hearts of viewers once again. Wait, but not as a contestant or wildcard entry or any special guest.

This time, Shehnaaz is expected to grace the stage to promote her highly anticipated song collaboration with the talented actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Shehnaaz Gill was a part of Bigg Boss season 13. She earned the ‘golden ticket to stardom’ with her stint in Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss. Sana became one of the most popular contestants and since then there’s no looking back for her.

Speaking about Bigg Boss OTT 2, the show is getting interesting with each passing day. A total of seven contestants have been nominated this week including — Bebika Dhurve, Pooja Bhatt, Falaq Naaz, Cyrus Broacha and others. Jiya Shankar is the current captain of the house.