Shehnaaz Gill unfollows Salman Khan on Instagram, why?

Mumbai: All Shehnaazians were super excited and were looking forward to see their favorite actress Shehnaaz Gill making her big Bollywood debut in Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali (now titled Bhaijaan). However, it seems like nothing as such is happening as Shehnaaz’s latest Instagram activity has left fans confused.

Shehnaaz Gill unfollowed Salman Khan on Instagram and this has sparked rumours of rift between the two stars. While the exact reason is not known yet, fans are wondering if their friendship is hit by troubled waters. A few social media users also went on to speculate that Shehnaaz is no more a part of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. This has surely come as a shock to the duo’s fans as they were excited to see them together on the big screen.

It is to be noted that no official announcement of Shehnaaz Gill being a part of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali was made so far.

Shehnaaz Gill, who is active social media user, enjoys a massive fan following of 11.7 million on Instagram. Earlier, she her following list included 14 people including Sidharth, Salman Khan, TV actress Mahi VJ and Hollywood singer Justin Bieber. However, now the list shows only 11 people.