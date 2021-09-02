Shehnaaz Gill ‘unwell’ after hearing about Sidharth Shukla’s death; see their photos

Mumbai: Actor Sidharth Shukla unfortunate demise has shocked everyone including his millions of fans and friends from the entertainment industry. He passed away at the age of 40. The actor reportedly suffered a massive heart attack on Thursday morning.

Now, according to the latest reports, Sidharth Shukla’s rumoured girlfriend and his Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill is not in a good state right now. Reports suggest that the actor, who was on a shoot when she heard about Sidharth’s demise, immediately left the shooting set.

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla (Instagram)

In a chat with SpotboyE, Shehnaaz’s father Santokh Singh Sukh revealed that he spoke to Shehnaaz, who doesn’t seem to be well. He further added that his son Shehbaaz will soon be travelling to Mumbai to join her, and he himself will join them later.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill (Twitter)

For the unversed, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill were one of the most favourite couples in the industry. They were in the limelight ever since their stint on Bigg Boss 13. Fondly addressed as ‘SidNaaz’ by their fans, the couple often manages to grab the top position on the trends list. However, they never spoke or made their relationship official.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill (Instagram)

After stepping out of the house, Sidharth and Shehnaaz have worked together in two music videos that became blockbusters. They showcased their scorching chemistry in ‘Bhula Dunga’ and ‘Shona Shona’.