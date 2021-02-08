‘Not our way’: Shehnaaz Gill’s Bumro video faces wrath of Kashmiris on Twitter

Mumbai: Bigg Boss-fame Shehnaz Gill, who is currently shooting in the snow-clad regions of Jammu and Kashmir, on Sunday enthralled her fans with the famous song ‘Bumro Bumro’ from Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta starrer ‘Mission Kashmir’. Her admirers are swooning over her traditional Kashmiri look and steps of the song.

Sharing the video on social media, Gill captioned, “When in Kashmir do it Their way! Had to dance on this epic song at the heaven on earth…#Kashmir.” For those unversed, she is shooting at the ‘heaven on earth’ for her upcoming music video with rapper Badshah.

However, her post was not received well by Kashmiris, who immediately called her out and said: “This is not our way”.

The 2000-release ‘Mission Kashmir’, according to Kashmiri people, glorifies militarization and over-simplifies the situation prevalent there.

Here’s how Kashmiris reacted to Gill’s video:

This is NOT our way. This is a song from a propaganda movie that you are dancing on and the outfit has nothing to do with Kashmir. Hope you had a good trip but don't misuse it. Be well. @ishehnaaz_gill https://t.co/ozcn7bh62V — Fahad Shah (@pzfahad) February 7, 2021

not our music. not our dress. not our language. the only way here is the orientalist’s way of exotification. https://t.co/a76MrpXdJf — X (@ArsilanAziz) February 7, 2021

I grew up with this image of Kashmir, honestly. And now with what I have seen, and read — I hate this image. Propoganda. https://t.co/vzqcBJsVf0 — Yashraj Sharma (@yashjournals) February 7, 2021

Girl you cute and all that but this ain’t us. Stop pretending everything is okay in Kashmir. People are slapped with terrorism charges for simply mourning their killed family members. https://t.co/lHRRgWJ2l2 — Ifat Gazia (@ifatgazia) February 7, 2021

Indian spineless celebs at it again!

Hey @ishehnaaz_gill this gross misrepresentation of #Kashmir and the romanticism of the land drenched in blood is highly insensitive.

None of you spoke a word when this "heaven on earth" was cut off for months from the rest of the world. https://t.co/C8Jc5Su5RU — Hadif Nisar (@hadif_nisar) February 8, 2021

This is not the first time when Kashmiris are projected in the wrong light or misrepresented. In an advertisement by Dollar starring Maniesh Paul, they were shown as ‘thieves’.

.@DollarBigboss @ManishPaul03 this ad portrays Kashmiris as thieves. Kashmir has the lowest crime rate toward tourists and is comparable to European countries in terms of safety.



Also, we have our own thermals brand 'Ooshin'



Thanks @drmalikadil for flagging this tone-deaf ad. https://t.co/x86sTTFwSZ — Shehla Rashid (@Shehla_Rashid) November 22, 2020