‘Not our way’: Shehnaaz Gill’s Bumro video faces wrath of Kashmiris on Twitter

Mumbai: Bigg Boss-fame Shehnaz Gill, who is currently shooting in the snow-clad regions of Jammu and Kashmir, on Sunday enthralled her fans with the famous song ‘Bumro Bumro’ from Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta starrer ‘Mission Kashmir’. Her admirers are swooning over her traditional Kashmiri look and steps of the song.
Sharing the video on social media, Gill captioned, “When in Kashmir do it Their way! Had to dance on this epic song at the heaven on earth…#Kashmir.” For those unversed, she is shooting at the ‘heaven on earth’ for her upcoming music video with rapper Badshah.
However, her post was not received well by Kashmiris, who immediately called her out and said: “This is not our way”.
The 2000-release ‘Mission Kashmir’, according to Kashmiri people, glorifies militarization and over-simplifies the situation prevalent there.
Here’s how Kashmiris reacted to Gill’s video:
This is not the first time when Kashmiris are projected in the wrong light or misrepresented. In an advertisement by Dollar starring Maniesh Paul, they were shown as ‘thieves’.