Shehnaaz Gill’s father Santokh Singh booked for rape

Amritsar: Santok Singh, father of Shenaz Gill had been alleged for the rape of a 20-year-old girl on a gun point and was further given life threats.

Police had registered the case againt the victim though Big Boss fame Shenaaz Gill seems to quiet on the matter.

According to reports, the victim, who hails from Jalandhar, had alleged that Santokh alias Sukha Pardhan had allegedly raped her on gunpoint in his car on May 14 but she couldn’t sum up the courage to file a complaint against him.

The investigating officer of the case assistant sub-inspector Harpreet Kaur informed that the police had registered a case on the complaint Rashmi (name changed), resident of Jalandhar against Santokh Singh, resident of Beas. She informed that the women stated in her complaint that on May 14 she along with one of her women friend went to Beas to meet her male friend Lucky Sidhu.

At around 5.30 pm when she reached Beas, the alleged forced her to sit in the car and raped her on gunpoint and also gave her life threats. The assistant sub-inspector informed that the women claimed that she didn’t talk to anyone out of fear but when she consulted her friends she decided to come out in the open and on May 19 she filed a police complaint against Santokh.

Senior superintendent of police, Amritsar, rural, Vikramjit Singh Duggal informed that the police had registered a case 376, 506 IPC at police station Beas and had begun investigations. However, he said police has not arrested anyone in the case.

