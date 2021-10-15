Shehnaaz Gill’s first interview after Sidharth’s death; here’s what she revealed

Mumbai: Actress, singer and former Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill recently opened up about love and emotional attachment in her first interview post her beau Sidharth Shukla‘s demise. Shehnaaz, who was left heartbroken after his death, is back to work now. She was recently seen promoting her upcoming Punjabi film, Honsla Rakh alongside Diljit Dosanjh which released today, October 15.

Shehnaaz Gill’s latest interview about love

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, when asked if Shehnaaz resembles her character in Honsla Rakh, she said that she is 40 per cent of the character. Shehnaaz plays the role of a mother in the film who accidentaly gets pregnant.

The actress said, “Jab hum kisiko bhi pyaar karte hai, toh uske saath jo attachment hoti hai, toh woh attachment ke accordingly, maine woh ratio nikali (When we love someone, the emotional attachment we share with the person, with that attachment, I accordingly calculated the ratio).”

She added, “Pyaar jo hai na. Matlab maa ka jo pyaar hota hai na, woh maa ko hi pata hai. Aur main maa wala feel kar sakti hun. Kyunki, meri mummy mujhe kitna pyaar karti hai (Love is like this. Only a mother will know what a mother’s love is. And I can feel the motherly emotion. Because my mummy loves me that much).”

Sidharth Shukla’s death

The Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2 after suffering from massive heart attack. With his untimely death, many hopes, dreams, and desires of his fandom were shattered. However, it was the pain of his ladylove, Shehnaaz Gill, at the crematorium ground that had pierced the hearts of millions.

Every other day, Shehnaaz and Sidharth trend on Twitter as their fans try their best to support the actress and motivate her to stay strong.