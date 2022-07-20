Sheikh Mohammed Sabah Al Salem appointed Kuwait’s Prime Minister

Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Tuesday issued a decree to appoint Sheikh Mohammed Sabah Al Salem as a new Prime Minister, local media reported.

According to Arabic daily Al Qabas, the appointment of a new PM comes three months after former Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Hamad Al-Sabah submitted his resignation, the fourth in the past two years and a half.

Who is Sheikh Mohammed Sabah Al Salem?

Sheikh Mohammed Sabah was born in 1955 and is the fourth son of the 12th Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al Salem Al Sabah, who ruled Kuwait from 1965 until 1977.

He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Claremont College in California, and a PhD in Economics and Middle Eastern Studies from Harvard University.

Sheikh Al-Salem held a number of positions; most notably, as a teaching assistant, and a member of a mission in the Economics Department at the College of Commerce, Economics and Political Science at Kuwait University, for 6 years, extending from 1979 until 1985.

In 1985, he was appointed as a professor in the Department of Economics at the same college, and in 1987 he was assigned to the Kuwait Institute for scientific research for a year.

Sheikh Mohammed also held several positions since the early nineties of the last century; In 1993, he was appointed Kuwait’s ambassador to the United States of America, and he continued in this position until the beginning of 2001 when he was appointed Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

In 2003, he served as Minister of Foreign Affairs and Acting Minister of Social Affairs and Labor.

At the beginning of 2006, he was appointed Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and after only 4 months, he was reappointed to the same positions. He also held the same positions in the 2007, 2008, and 2009 ministerial reshuffles, in addition to occupying the acting Ministry of Oil.

In 2011, Sheikh Mohammed submitted his resignation from his position as Minister of Foreign Affairs, against the backdrop of a million-dollar deposit issue that was raised at the time, and it was said that government officials and representatives were involved in it.

ex-Kuwaiti government

Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled resigned from his position on Tuesday, April 5, for the fourth time since assuming the leadership of the government for the first time in December 2020.

Sheikh Sabah handed his resignation ahead of a non-cooperation motion against him in the National Assembly.

On May 10, the Emir of Kuwait issued an Emiri decree declaring the acceptance of the resignation of the government headed by Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad.

Since 1985, 11 Kuwaiti governments have resigned and 16 ministers were relieved of their duties following 128 parliamentary questioning sessions.