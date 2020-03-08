SheInspiresUs: Women of courage from across India

A+ A-

New Delhi: PM Modi’s #SheInspiresUs social media campaign cherishes the achievements of the countless female heroes who are breaking free from the chains of subjugation and are making a mark of their own in various fields.

One such inspirational story is of Archana, who drives a city bus in Karnal, Haryana. While talking to ANI, Archana revealed that “I’ve been driving buses for 5 yrs.” “I struggled a lot as society doesn’t approve of this profession for women,” she added. She expressed immense delight upon receiving recognition for her work. She along with female bus conductor Sarita will be felicitated by CM ML Khattar on Women’s Day.

Karate athlete Sayeda Falak has roundhoused patriarchy right in the face just like she does with her opponents. While talking about her beginnings as a fighter, Syeda told ANI that “I started playing Karate at age of 13. I won an international medal within 6 months of starting training.” To date, the martial arts phenom has won 20 national and 22 international championships. Moreover, she is the first from Telangana to qualify for the World & Asian Karate Championships.

A young female entrepreneur from Punjab’s Ludhiana has become self-reliant through her industriousness and hard work. Daisy Rani runs her own tracksuits & school uniform manufacturing firm with the loan she took under Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana.

Talking about how she began and what motivated her for the enterprise, she said that “I had worked as an office assistant earlier. But I wanted to start something of my own.”