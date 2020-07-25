Shekhar Kapur warns why ‘Paani’ might come true in future

Posted By IANS Desk Published: 25th July 2020 2:34 pm IST
Shekhar Kapur warns why 'Paani' might come true in future

Mumbai: Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has given an idea of his long-in-the-making dream project in his new social media post.

The veteran filmmaker took to Twitter to reveal the story of his dream project “Paani”. He shared a still clicked 12 years ago for the purpose of research for the film, which shows a slumdweller woman giving her baby a bath on the roadside.

“Shot 12 years ago. Part of huge bank of #Paani research pics/illustrations. The film script is about a future city where the wealthy take all the water. And then use water as a weapon of political and social control. It’s a cautionary tale of what’s coming if we’re not careful,” Kapur tweeted from his verified account on Saturday.

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was signed for the film, but it got shelved a few years ago. Meanwhile Sushant passed away in June this year.

Recently, Kapur had expressed on Twitter that if he manages to make the film, he will dedicate it to Sushant.

“If you want to journey with the Gods, or your creativity, you have to walk each step in devotion. In humility. God willing #Paani will get made one day. If it does, I will dedicate it to Sushant. But it has to be made with partners that walk in humility, not in arrogance,” he had shared.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

News
