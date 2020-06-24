Shekhar Suman creates #justiceforSushantforum demanding CBI probe into actor’s death

Mumbai: Actor Shekhar Suman is of the opinion that there is a mystery behind Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise. In his words, “there is more than meets the eye”. Hence, the veteran actor has formed a forum to demand Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. It is called #justiceforSushantforum.

On Wednesday, Shekhar Suman tweeted thanking netizens for extending their support to the forum. “Thank you for the overwhelming response to the #justiceforSushantforum ..im in the process of working out the modalities and giving it a shape. plz don’t lose hope and be patient..i assure you that we will do our best to bring about a closure in his case.”

Don't let your anger die down..keep the movement going ..we will not spare the culprits even if we have to go to the end of this world.#justiceforSushantforum — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) June 24, 2020

“Don’t let your anger die down..keep the movement going ..we will not spare the culprits even if we have to go to the end of this world. #justiceforSushantforum,” wrote Shekhar Suman in two separate tweets.

Im forming a Forum called #justiceforSushantforum.where i implore just about ev one to pressurize the govt to launch a CBI inquiry into Sushant's death,raise their voices against this kind of tyranny n gangism and tear down the mafias.i solicit your support. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) June 23, 2020

On Tuesday, Shekhar Suman had announced the formation of his forum with a tweet where he wrote: “Im forming a Forum called #justiceforSushantforum where i implore just about ev one to pressurize the govt to launch a CBI inquiry into Sushant’s death,raise their voices against this kind of tyranny n gangism and tear down the mafias. I solicit your support.”

It's crystal clear,if presuming Sushant Singh committed suicide,the way he was,strong willed and intelligent, he would have definitely definitely left a suicide https://t.co/DAWaU1WPiT heart tells me,like many others,there is more than meets the eye. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) June 23, 2020

“It’s crystal clear,if presuming Sushant Singh committed suicide,the way he was,strong willed and intelligent, he would have definitely definitely left a suicide note. My heart tells me,like many others,there is more than meets the eye,” the actor mentioned in a separate tweet.

#justiceforSushantforum trended on twitter throughout Wednesday as netizens extended their support to the purpose of the forum. Netizens since last week have been demanding a CBI enquiry into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The hashtag #CBIEnquiryForSushant has been viral for over a week now.

“Truth should come out in the forefront, it’s a cold blooded murder giving a face of suicide.

CBI investigation should be carried out and everyone involved in this should be behind the bars. JUSTICE delayed is JUSTICE denied. #justiceforSushantforum,” tweeted a user.

“#justiceforSushantforum..It’s been more than a week still we can’t get over his passing away. Do u know why? bcz he was not someone From a millionaire family, he was one of us a simple guy frm Bihar and dts y we can’t stop relating us to him. Now we want only justice for him,” wrote another user.

“This Bollywood Mafia people must be punished too. They not only tortured sushant but also did not come out to support his family after his death. No other punishment is bigger than we Stop watching Mafia’s movies.

#justiceforSushantforum,” expressed another user.

Source: IANS