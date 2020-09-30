Shekhar Suman feels Irrfan’s grave is ‘unkempt’, suggests marble covering

Mumbai, Sep 30 : Actor Shekhar Suman feels the grave of late actor Irrfan Khan looks unkempt. On Wednesday, he suggested a marble covering for the grave on behalf of the film industry along with a loving epitaph.

Shekhar Suman shared a photograph of Irrfan’s grave on his unverified Twitter account, which was originally posted on Instagram by the late actor’s son Babil.

Along with the picture, the actor tweeted: “This is d late actor Irrfan Khan’s grave. Does it teach anything about life? After all the fame n adulation, International acclaim, you lie alone in an unkempt grave. Can the industry wake up and at least get this place done in white marble wid a loving epitaph?”

Earlier this week, Babil shared the photograph of his father’s grave on his verified Instagram account and wrote: “Baba liked it wild, Ayaan is staying strong. mamma recently wrote about the wilderness around when some of his fans were worried that it looked unkempt, I need you to understand, he always always wished to be surrounded by the grass and the plants and the trees. Waste and plastic is always removed from that wilderness.”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.