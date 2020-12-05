Shekhar Suman will not celebrate birthday on Dec 7 in Sushant’s honour

News Desk 1Published: 5th December 2020 5:24 pm IST
Shekhar Suman will not celebrate birthday on Dec 7 in Sushant's honour

Mumbai, Dec 5 : Shekhar Suman on Saturday revealed he will not celebrate his birthday on December 7 this year, in honour of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

“I’m not celebrating my bday on the 7th dec. That’s the least I can do for Sushant. There is no mood for any revelry or excitement. Instead I will pray that his culprits are caught soon and this case is given a closure. #StayUnited4SSR,” Shekhar tweeted.

Earlier this week, the actor had tweeted saying he is expecting a miracle to happen in the ongoing investigation of Sushant’s death case.

“A lot of ppl I meet keep asking me wat’s happening to Sushant’s case and I say, I wish I had the answer. Apart from hoping and praying that a miracle will happen one day, there is nothing else you can do.
#CBIArrestSSRKillersNow,” Suman wrote on Wednesday.

READ:  Sushant case: Shekhar Suman awaits a miracle

Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14. The Central Bureau of Investigation along with the Narcotics Control Bureau and Enforcement Directorate is investigating his death.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 5th December 2020 5:24 pm IST
Back to top button