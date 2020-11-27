Shelter, feed agitating farmers, appeals Haryana ex-CM Hooda

New Delhi, Nov 27 : Appealing for food and shelter for the agitating farmers, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday said that he was with the farmers in their fight against the government over recently-enacted farm laws.

“This is an appeal to all Haryana residents. Please try to provide food, shelterand medicines to the peacefully agitating farmers,” he said.

Condemning the use of water cannons and tear gas against the farmers, Hood called on the government to “shed their arrogance” and come forward to talk to the farmers.

Even as the Delhi Police on Friday allowed farmers from Punjab, Haryana and elsewhere to hold a peaceful protest against the controversial Agriculture Bills at the Sant Nirankari ground in the capital’s Burari area, the farmers refused to leave Delhi-Haryana Sindhu border fearing that their protest would be “weakened”.

Delhi Police made the announcement after using tear gas shells and water cannons on the protesting farmers, and undertaking a baton charge to disperse them as they tried to enter Delhi.

But the farmers at the border were reluctant to go to Burari, even as as more farmers were on their way from Punjab.

Gurpreet Singh, a farmer associated with Bhartiya Kisan Union Ekta in Punjab, told IANS that most of the farmers don’t want to go to the Burari ground and that is the reason why they are all are sitting there.

“Till the time the government does not accept our three demands, we will sit here,” he asserted.

Singh said that the farmers have been demanding the revocation of the three Agriculture Bills that were passed in Parliament in September this year, guarantee the minimum support price to farmers and roll back the fine on stubble burning.

