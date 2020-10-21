‘Sherni’ Vidya back in action in Madhya Pradesh wilds

Mumbai, Oct 21 : Actress Vidya Balan has resumed shooting for her upcoming film Sherni in Madhya Pradesh. Shoot of the film had come to a halt in mid-March in the wake of the nationwide lockdown.

Pictures released by the makers on Wednesday show Vidya at an outdoor locale, wearing a mask, blue jeans and a black printed top. She takes part in a puja being organised by the crew members who are all dressed in blue PPE gear.

Vidya plays a forest officer in the film directed by Amit Masurkar, who shot to fame helming the 2017 Oscar contender “Newton”. Masurkar’s latest revolves around man-animal conflict.

The actress, who was last seen in the OTT-released film “Shakuntala Devi”, features alongside Vijay Raaz, Sharat Saxena and Ila Arun in Masurkar’s film, written by Aastha Tiku.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.