‘Shershaah’ passes with flying colours in Allu Arjun’s review

By IANS|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 2nd September 2021 8:16 pm IST
Allu Arjun (Instagram)

Hyderabad: Telugu star Allu Arjun is mighty impressed with actor Sidharth Malhotra after watching his recent Hindi film ‘Shershaah’. Arjun took to his social media to congratulate the actor and the entire team for making the film.

‘Shershaah’ is based on life of Kargil martyr Captain Vikram Batra.

Arjun tweeted to the actors and the team on Wednesday evening.

He wrote: “Congratulations to the entire team of #Shershaah. A very heart touching film. Career best performance by Mr. @SidMalhotra. Man who stole the show. Subtle & impactful performance by Ms @advani_kiara and all the other actors. My respect to all the technicians of the film.”

He also praised director Vishnuvaradhan for his work for the film, which released digitally on Amazon Prime Video.

“Wonderful Conviction by the director @vishnu_dir garu. Sir, you made us all proud. Congratulations to @karanjohar ji and producers. Bigggg Congratulations @PrimeVideoIN for this blockbuster hit. A must watch for every Indian,” Arjun tweeted.

Arjun is currently working on finishing the first part of his upcoming film ‘Pushpa’. The movie, which will also star Rashmika Mandanna will be released in two parts.

