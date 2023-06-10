Shihab Chottur reaches Makkah from India in 12 months, a journey he began on foot

Shihab Chottur, who walked on foot from the Indian city of Kerala, reached the city of Makkah in Saudi Arabia after covering a distance of more than 8600 kilometres (km) to perform Haj.

Shihab, walked through India, Pakistan, Iran, Iraq, and Kuwait, to finally reach Saudi Arabia on June 7 in 12 months and 5 days.

He started from Athavanad, near Kottakkal, in Malappuram district, Kerala, on June 2.

Shihab Chottur, who runs a supermarket, grew up hearing stories of people travelling all the way from Kerala to Makkah on foot during ancient times which made it his life’s dream to do the same.

After entering Saudi Arabia, Shihab went to Madinah, where Prophet Muhammad was laid to rest. He spent 21 days in the city before he left for Makkah.

Shihab covered an average of 25 kilometres each day. However, walked for at least 60 km every day on reaching Saudi Arabia.

Shihab covered the 440 kilometres distance between Madinah and Makkah in nine days. He will perform the Haj after his mother, Zainaba, arrives from Kerala.

In an interview with Saudi Arabia’s TV channel Al-Ekhbariya, Shihab revealed that his journey was not been easy.

When he reached the Wagah border, Punjab in September, he was stopped by Pakistan’s authorities as he did not have a visa. He then applied for a transit visa and the whole process took several months.

He said that during this time he was staying at Aafiyah Kids School, Khasa, Amritsar, Punjab.

In February 2023, Shihab managed to obtain a transit visa, enter Pakistan and resumed his travel to Saudi Arabia after a short break.

Four months later, Shihab Chottur reached his destination Saudi Arabia for Haj.

Among the difficulties he faced were “some predatory animals, in addition to the cold weather in Iran.”

With regard to the message he wishes to convey through his trip, Shihab said, “Anyone who has good intentions can reach his goal.”