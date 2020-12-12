Shikha Talsania on B’wood run: I’m just ticking off my bucket list

News Desk 1Published: 12th December 2020 4:45 pm IST
Mumbai, Dec 12 : Shikha Talsania is happy with the kind of work she has been getting and the directors she has collaborated with. The actress says she is ticking off her bucket list with dreams jobs.

Shikha has so far worked with filmmakers such as Ayan Mukerji (in “Wake Up Sid”) and Shashanka Ghosh (“Veere Di Wedding”) and, in her latest project “Coolie No. 1”, with David Dhawan.

Talking about how she feels with the filmmakers she works with, Shikha told IANS: “I am just ticking off my bucket list and my dream jobs. I am super excited that I finally got an opportunity to work on a film with David sir because this comedy is something that I definitely wanted to explore. This genre of comedy and as a performer I was thrilled to bits.”

“Coolie No 1” stars Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan. The film is the remake of the 1995 hit of the same name. It features Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

