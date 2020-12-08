Shikha Talsania reveals the love of her life

New Delhi, Dec 8 : Actress Shikha Talsania has revealed that performing on screen is the love of her life and just wants to perform.

Shikha, daughter of veteran actor Tiku Talsania, has worked in films as “Wake Up Sid!” and “Veere Di Wedding”.

On what she aspired to do, Shikha told IANS: “Everything that I haven’t done so far. Be it a thriller, an action movie, dramedy, romantic comedy, sci-fi. I just want to perform. I am a performer and I love performing. It is the love of my life so I just want to perform.”

Shikha will next be seen in David Dhawan’s “Coolie No 1”, starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan. She plays Sara’s sister in the film, which is a remake of the 1995 hit movie starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

