Shilpa, Shehnaaz’s latest IG reel is sure to drive away your mid-week blues

New Delhi: Actor Shilpa Shetty and Shehnaaz Gill’s latest Instagram post has led to a hyped social media buzz as they made a reel video on the latter’s trending song ‘Boring Day’.

The IG reel video shared by Shilpa on her Instagram handle features her and Shehnaaz performing steps on an impromptu choreography on ‘Boring Day’.

Sharing the video, Shilpa wrote, “Two bored people trying to make your #BoringDay better.”

Shehnaaz looked absolutely gorgeous in her all-black look, with minimal makeup and bold lips. On the other hand, Shilpa looked stunning in orange hue attire that she teamed up with gold accessories.

A few minutes after the video was uploaded, it garnered more than one million likes on Instagram.

Scores of fans also chimed into the comments section and left heartfelt messages for the two divas.

“@theshilpashetty @shehnaazgill You both are really looking so pretty,” a user wrote.

Another fan wrote, “Shehnaz queen of millions of hearts.”

“Such a Boring day with Beautiful Hearts,” commented a third user.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa Shetty is currently hosting the TV reality show ‘India’s Got Talent’ and Shehnaaz Gill who was last seen in the Punjabi comedy film ‘Honsla Rakh’, recently graced the sets of ‘Bigg Boss 15’ on Sunday for the show’s season finale, and dedicated a special tribute for the late Sidharth Shukla, who passed away on September 2, 2021, at the age of 40 due to a heart attack. The duo was rumoured to be in a romantic relationship.