Shilpa Shetty Kundra is in mood to beat ‘every age-old cliche’

Mumbai, Dec 30 : Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra has shared on social media that she is in the mood to beat every age-old cliche. She posted her assertion with an Instagram image dressed in a bodycon tube cut-out dress.

“In the mood to beat every age-old cliche… So, I’m weekending on a Wednesday….. #vacationtime #familytime #goadiaries #gratitude #blessed #vacay,” she captioned the image, which currently has over 18.6K likes on the photo-sharing website.

The 45-year-old actress is currently holidaying in Goa with family.

Shilpa is all set to return to films after 13 years with two releases, “Hungama 2” and “Nikamma”. “Nikamma” also stars Abhimanyu Dasani and Shirley Setia, and is directed by Sabbir Khan. “Hungama 2”, also featuring Paresh Rawal, Pranitha Subhash and Meezan, is a follow-up of Priyadarshan’s 2003 slapstick hit, Hungama. The cast and crew shot portions of the film in Manali, Himachal Pradesh, recently.

She was last seen on the big screen in the 2007 films, “Life In A… Metro” and “Apne”.

