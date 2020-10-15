Shilpa Shetty on a perennial fruit tour while shooting in Manali

News Desk 1Published: 16th October 2020 5:09 am IST
Mumbai, Oct 15 : Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty claims to be on a perennial fruit tour as she shoots for her forthcoming film in picturesque Manali.

Shilpa is currently shooting for “Hungama 2” in the hill town. She took to her verified Instagram account on Thursday to share a video where she can be seen enjoying freshly plucked date plums in between shots.

“Being in Manali felt like being on a perennial fruit tour and enjoying a constant #FruitBinge Tried these Persimmons, or Date-plums, on one such tour and couldn’t believe how sweet even the semi-ripe ones were. These are called ‘Khurma’ in Hindi, and are also known as Amlok. The best part was that these were organic and so delicious. Nature truly is amazing! Have you tried these before? What are they called in your native languages, let me know in the comments below,” wrote the actress along with her video.

Recently, Shilpa had shared a video on social media where she can be seen plucking apples from an orchard. The actress shared that she felt as excited as a child in a candy shop while roaming in the orchard. Shilpa informed that apples are being sold as cheap as potatoes in Manali and also claimed that such quality of apples are rarely found in Mumbai.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

