Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra to launch Indian version of TikTok

Mumbai: After actor Akshay Kumar gave PubG lovers the Indian alternative Fau-G, actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra and husband Raj Kundra will be launching an Indian version of TikTok, reports said.

The launch comes after Indian government banned over 118 apps of Chinese origin including popular ones like TikTok, PubG, Bigo etc.

Raj Kundra on TikTok like app in India

Speaking to Freepress Journal, Raj Kundra confirmed the news about the launch of TikTok like app and said, “J L Stream is a made in India live streaming app with multiple features. Some Chinese apps are flouting the Indian ban keeping their servers on, such as Mico, which has conveniently changed its name to Mika and a few others from China that claim to be from Hong Kong.”

He further said, “We need to step up the diligence and it’s up to MEITY to see these offenders are punished and legal action is taken. No Indian influencers should be promoting or supporting these Chinese apps; it’s not showing loyalty to our country.”

“After the ban on the Chinese apps, a lot of people jumped on the TikTok bandwagon. But we see opportunity in live streaming. There will be lots of features for content creators. Viewers can send gifts to them, which they can encash the same day,” Kundra said earlier.

India’s first live streaming social media app, Jaldi Live Stream, will allow professional as well as amateur streamers to live stream their content.

JL Stream app download

As per reports, the TikTok like app will be available for download across the world except China. Check out the link below for more updates on the app.

https://www.jlstream.com/

Over a month ago, India banned over a 100+ Chinese apps including TikTok. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said that the ban was in the interest of India’s sovereignty, integrity, defence and public order.