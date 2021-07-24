Shilpa Shetty resigns from Raj Kundra’s company

Mumbai: After business maverick Raj Kundra’s arrest last week, his actress-wife Shilpa Shetty Kundra also came under scanner by Mumbai police after she reportedly resigned from the director’s position at Viaan industries. The couple’s residential unit in Juhu was raided by the police in connection with the case on July 23.

Speaking to ETimes, a source close to the investigation revealed about Shilpa’s sudden resignation. “The reason Shilpa has come under the scanner because she resigned from the director’s position at Viaan Industries,” source said.

For the unversed, the operations of porn production and distribution were allegedly being handled by Viaan Industries. The cops are investigating if the actress benefitted from the profit which was made by the company. Apparently, her bank accounts will also be checked for the same.

Raj Kundra was taken into custody by Mumbai police for his alleged involvement in the publication of pornographic content through digital applications. He is booked under Sections 420 (Cheating), 34 (Common Intention), 292, and 293 (related to Obscene and Indecent advertisements and displays) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), besides relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act. His custody has been extended till July 27 by the court.

Shilpa Shetty urges fans to watch her film

Amidst all this, Shilpa Shetty took to her Instagram urged her followers to watch her new film Hungama 2, which was released on July 23 on Amazon Prime.