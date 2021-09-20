Shilpa Shetty says she wants to quit Super Dancer 4, ‘Aukaat nahi hai hamari’ [VIDEO]

Mumbai: Popular dance reality show Super Dancer chapter 4 has been managing to entertain the audience a lot. Judged by Shilpa Shetty, Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu, the show has been bringing various celebrity guests on stage to add more fun and entertainment.

The last week’s episode of Super Dancer 4 welcomed Govinda and Chunky Panday as guests. All the contestants were seen performing to various hits numbers of both the actors. Govinda and Chunky were seen having fun and even grooved with the participants.

Among all, a contestant named Pari and her ‘Super Guru’ Pankaj’s performance was extra ordinary. They replicated a few of his iconic dance moves, including his famous moonwalk, as they performed to Kya Lagti Hai Haye Rabba from the film Dulhe Raja.

The performance left the judges impressed. While Chunky said, “Oh baap re (Oh my god)!” Shilpa said, “Main ye show chod ke jaa rahi hoon, aukaat nahi hai humari (I’m leaving this show, I’m incapable of judging this).”

Watch the clip from episode below:

Shilpa Shetty returned on Super Dancer 4 after taking break for almost a month post her husband Raj Kundra’s arrest in pornographic case.