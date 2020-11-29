Shilpa Shetty shares her ‘Sunday Binge’ with fans

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Sunday shared an image with fans of her ‘Sunday Binge‘ in which she can be seen drooling over cups of hot chocolate drinks and remembering when times were simpler before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ‘Life in a Metro‘ actor posted a picture on her social media handle on Instagram, along with the caption “Pre-Corona was the time to be travellin’, Now… we’re just imagining“.

In the image, the ‘Dhadkan‘ star can be seen with three cups of creamy hot chocolate drinks and her tongue out, “Ke jaane kahan gaye woh din When Hot Chocolate with Cream was my favourite sin ~ SUNDAY BINGE!” she wrote along with the image shared on Instagram.

Shilpa, who is very active on her social media accounts, updates her fans regularly about her activities through her posts on Instagram. She will soon be seen in ‘Hungama 2‘ the sequel to the 2003 blockbuster comedy-drama ‘Hungama‘ and has also recently finished shooting for the Sabbir Khan directorial ‘Nikamma‘.

Source: ANI